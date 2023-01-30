Under the leadership of Mrs. Kachina Singletary, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated ®, Rho Alpha Omega Chapter President, local AKA chapter continues to “Soar to Greater Heights of Service and Sisterhood.” On January 16, 2023, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Rho Alpha Omega Chapter sponsored a Winter Apparel & Coat Drive. Members of Rho Alpha Omega collected 73 gently used or new coats, ten toboggans, and 15 pairs of gloves to donate to the Church Community Services of Scotland County, Inc. Since its founding on January 15, 1908, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® strives to be of “Service to All Mankind.”