A storm on Sunday, April 30, 2023, around 1:00 p.m., blew down a tree on a home and demolished a car on Tarboro Street. It also broke off a part of the roof. Submitted photo

A storm on Sunday, April 30, 2023, around 1:00 p.m., blew down a tree on a home and demolished a car on Tarboro Street. It also broke off a part of the roof.

Submitted photo

A storm on Sunday, April 30, 2023, around 1:00 p.m., blew down a tree on a home and demolished a car on Tarboro Street. It also broke off a part of the roof.