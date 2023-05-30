HAMLET — A little magic and mystery will kick off the 2023-2024 Performing Arts Series at the Cole Auditorium at Richmond Community College.

Joshua Lozoff’s “Life Is Magic” show on Sunday, Oct. 15, will be the opener for what is going to be a great season, said Cole Auditorium Director Joey Bennett.

“From soul to circus to Broadway, we have a little bit of everything this show season, which is why we encourage everyone to purchase season tickets,” Bennett said. “Not only is it the most affordable option, but it also guarantees you a great seat at every show.”

Season tickets are on sale now. Depending on seating choice, season tickets range in price from $100 to $150.

2023-2024 Show Line Up

“Life Is Magic” – Oct. 15 at 3 p.m.

Joshua Lozoff’s magic show is all about intuition and amazement. He combines mental demonstrations with magic he has learned from his travels around the world. His show is highly interactive, and much of the fun comes from watching fellow audience members participate on stage. Not the typical magician, Lozoff leaves you with a unique, memorable experience that will be the highlight of the season.

“Portrait of Aretha: CeCe Teneal Celebrates the Queen of Soul” – Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

She taught us how to “Think” and demand “Respect,” all while riding on the “Freeway of Love.” In “Portrait of Aretha,” award-winning vocalist CeCe Teneal honors the legacy of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, with personalized interpretations of both popular and lesser-known songs from the 18-Grammy award-winning icon’s 50-year career. Teneal has traveled the world with her talent, opening for musical luminaries like Buddy Guy, Joe Cocker, Johnny Lang and the legendary B.B. King.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” Live on Stage – Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

This Broadway style production of the classic animated television special comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation featuring all your favorite characters from “Charlie Brown and the Peanuts Gang” as they uncover the true meaning of Christmas. It will be an instant holiday classic for the whole family with its high-energy choreography and classic Vince Guaraldi score.

“Solstice: A Winter Circus Experience” – Feb. 24 at 4 p.m.

“Solstice” is an all-new theatrical circus show by Activate Entertainment from Winston-Salem and the Triad. This 75-minute family-friendly show tells a story of self-discovery, memory and shared experience. Watch the extraordinary and get ready to feel like a kid again!

“Snow White” from Columbia City Ballet – March 19 at 7:30 p.m.

The Columbia City Ballet from Columbia, S.C., will bring the classic fairy tale, “Snow White,” to life in this magical performance with impeccable dancing, sweeping music and an elaborate set design. Under the leadership of Artistic and Executive Director William Starrett, the Columbia City Ballet produces what critics have described as “some of the highest quality cultural entertainment in the Southeast.”

The Barricade Boys – April 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Direct from London’s West End, The Barricade Boys are the UK’s most exciting theatrical

vocal group with powerhouse vocals, slick dance routines and an incredible array of varied music. From the emotion of Les Misérables to the carefree doo-wop harmonies of The Jersey Boys and the raw energy of West Side Story, The Barricade Boys take you on a journey that includes melodies from the world’s greatest songwriters, like Billy Joel, Elton John and Queen. This is a show that will lift your spirits and make your heart sing.

Purchasing Tickets

The 2023-2024 Performing Arts Series show tickets will be sold as a package and individually. Reserved seating will be used for all shows this season. Purchasers will be assigned a seat location when tickets are purchased. Individual show tickets can be purchased starting July 11.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the Cole Auditorium Box Office located on the Hamlet Campus of Richmond Community College. The Box Office is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call 910-410-1691.