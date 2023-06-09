Earns $40K in scholarships to study music, art

In the fall, Richmond Community College Graduate Sara Ham plans to attend Catawba College, which awarded her more than $40,000 in scholarships and grants. Ham intends to major in music and minor in art and business.

WAGRAM — Seventeen-year-old Sara Ham, who graduate Thursday from Richmond Community College’s Adult High School (AHS) program, has already accomplished more in her life than many adults.

She has started her own business, volunteered for worthy causes, maintained a 3.8 GPA, starred in plays, and won awards for her art and music. She is also a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. Ham has done all this and more despite being identified as special needs due to a specific learning disability (SLD) in math.

Ham’s mother Victoria Johnson said her daughter has succeeded because “… she has always been disciplined and determined.”

The multi-talented Ham said that she has always been drawn to the visual and performing arts, and her mother has always been her biggest supporter and No. 1 fan. Her mom noticed her talent at an early age and started her in dance, gymnastics, and art lessons to hone her skills. She also attended STARS Charter Academy, a school for visual and performing arts, in Vass.

Ham said her favorite art forms are music and painting, especially music. She plays the guitar and is going to learn the piano, but says, “My voice is my best instrument.”

She also has talent and experience in jewelry design. When she was 9, she started Sara’s Jewels and made and sold her own jewelry.

“My mom and I would go to women’s events, and I’d sell my jewelry. I’d usually sell out. I made jewelry for my teachers, too, and they always loved it and wore it all the time,” Ham said.

As she got older and busier, Ham no longer had time for it.

Currently, Ham is working on an art project in Wagram. She is giving the outside of Victoria’s Sweets and Treats, owned by Victoria Purcell, a facelift. The shop has been open for less than a year and the exterior has not been completely updated.

Ham is using her considerable talents to let passersby know there is an ice cream shop there. The building has a white base and is trimmed in pink with lime green on the bottom fourth. Ham is in the process of adding colorful embellishments all over. There are hearts, stars, diamonds and flowers in pink and green adorning the front columns. She’s painting ice cream cones and other sweets in vivid colors all around the front.

“This will really brighten the place up, and people will notice it more. Hopefully, it will increase traffic in her business,” Hame said.

When Ham isn’t pursuing her artistic visions, she volunteers her time and talents to help others. She has been a therapeutic horse-riding guide for children with special needs at the St. Andrew’s Equestrian Center for the past year. She has also been a peer counselor for suicide prevention and a peer tutor at school.

She said she’s excited, and a little nervous, about going to college, but “I’m excited about meeting new people and enhancing my skills in the arts- especially music.”

Of course, such a go-getter already has her future mapped out. Ham intends to major in music and minor in art and business. After college, she plans to work in the art world and save money to open some type of art business of her own.

Sounds like Sara Ham plans to continue staying busy and succeeding in life.