LAURINBURG — The Cape Fear Council, Boys Scouts of America, recently presented two Laurinburg Scouts with college scholarships.

Both Scouts are members of Scouts BSA Troop 420 sponsored by the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church.

Eagle Scout Cole Hamilton was awarded a $10,000 Lonnie C. Poole Eagle Scout Scholarship. The scholarship is renewable annually for up to four years based on academic performance. Cole is the son of Shannon and Dan Hamilton and will attend the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Eagle Scout Eli McCoy was awarded a $5,000 Thomas E. Avent College Scholarship. McCoy is the Son of Julie and Walker McCoy. Eli McCoy has been admitted to the College of Engineering at North Carolina State University.

Over the past three years, Scouts of BSA Troop 420 have been awarded $136,000 in scouting-related scholarships.