The inaugural Andre the Giant Celebration at Rankin Museum of American Heritage on Saturday in Ellerbe was a hit. Ty Opengari is pictured with Mark Henry, Olympic weightlifter, strongman and prolific WWE wrestler.
Wrestling memorabilia was available for the fans of professional wrestling young and old. A street fair all afternoon provided some tasty food and tons of wrestling merchandise for fans old and new, while Titan Championship Wrestling Entertainment had an awesome line-up of talented wrestlers to perform for the crowd at night.
Robin Christensen, Andre the Giant’s daughter, shown at a meet and greet at the inaugural Andre the Giant Celebration at Rankin Museum of American Heritage on Saturday in Ellerbe.
Scout Funderburk dunks a deputy at the inaugural Andre the Giant Celebration at Rankin Museum of American Heritage on Saturday in Ellerbe.
Wrestlers gathered for a meeting prior to the main event at the inaugural Andre the Giant Celebration at Rankin Museum of American Heritage.
Shown is Andre the Giant’s Wrestling Hall of Fame ring.