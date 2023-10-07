PEMBROKE — Audience can celebrate one of Mexico’s most beloved holidays with Ofrenda: A Día De Los Muertos Celebration in Givens Performing Arts Center on Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Ofrenda features the nation’s premier Mexican folk dance company, Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles and the musicians of Mariachi Garibaldi, led by three-time Grammy award-winner Jimmy Cuellar.

Ofrenda is a show targeted the entire family.

In an unforgettable visual and musical experience, “Ofrenda” pays tribute to traditional music and dances from different regions, including “La Bruja” from Veracruz and “Retablo Purépecha” from the state of Michoacán, along with fantastic music from the Disney movie Coco, plus an homage to Mexican artists Juan Gabriel, Selena, Pedro Infante and José Alfredo Jiménez, whose music lives on.

“Our 2023-24 is a celebration of diversity, and we are proud to present this heritage-rich Mexican celebration,” said James Bass, executive director of GPAC. “This show is full of music, dance, costumes and it features one of our country’s best ballet folklorico groups.”

“Ofrenda: A Día De Los Muertos Celebration” debuted in San Diego in 2021 to a sold-out audience. The show celebrates the lives of loved ones who have passed. “Ofrenda” refers to a home altar decorated with objects, candles, marigold flowers and photos of the dearly departed.

Other upcoming performances on sale now include the Broadway musical “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas,” country music icon Lorrie Morgan with Jesse Keith Whitley and the annual UNCP Holiday Extravaganza.