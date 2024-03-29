‘Everything that we do is outreach’

LAURINBURG — Earlier this month, Total Women Outreach sponsored its annual Women’s History Month Celebration, an event geared toward celebrating women in various facets of life.

During the event, the crowd heard from the Town of Wagram’s first Black female mayor Barbara Peirce, who was the keynote speaker.

This is just one of the many events organized by women for women through the Total Women Outreach Ministry.

How it started

Headquartered in a nondescript office in the midst of downtown Laurinburg, is the faith-based nonprofit focusing its efforts on the betterment of women, whether spiritually, physically or financially.

The office, located at 116 E. Cronly St., has housed Total Women Outreach for nearly four years, but the organization dates back to the year 2007, with a minister who says she’s God-led to serve.

“It’s a ministry that I can say God gave me,” said The Rev. Essie Davis, the nonprofit’s founder “… It sparked in my spirit to organize a Total Women Outreach ministry.”

Based on the scripture, III John 1:2, the concept of the organization was born. It verse reads: “Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth.”

“I believe, and the ladies that are with me, we believe, that God or Jesus came to minister to the whole woman … He’s concerned about our health, He’s concerned about our wealth and He’s concerned about us spiritually so that’s how total women was birthed in my spirit,” Davis said. “The whole woman, everything that she goes through, God is concerned about that.”

Starting out, Total Outreach began holding conferences like the Women History event, both geared towards youth and adults, with speakers offering an array of advice and insight whether that be with finances, self-esteem or women’s health.

“We still do that even now but with this location, we have moved to another level,” Davis said.

‘A certified Christian life coach’

The Cronly Street office not only serves as Davis’ main headquarters but also as a food pantry. This is just one of several tools of outreach the organization utilizes.

“We have a food pantry here,” Davis said. “Coats for children, holiday cheer for Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. We give toys for children and I’m a certified Christian life coach.”

A certified Christian life coach Davis offers Biblically-based guidance to life.

“It’s sort of like counseling … It’s for women that need someone to talk to,” Davis said.

The minister says her counseling is focused on women who have trouble balancing their everyday lives, a struggle many women have.

“They got husbands, some of them do, some of them are single. They got the household, they got the kids, they got to do a lot of things but then they need time for themselves … Some things are going to get missing or get lost if they don’t have a balance in life,” Davis said.

A healthy work life balance

Davis knows a thing or two about balance. Prior to Total Family Outreach, for 17 years she worked as an autism resource specialist with the Autism Society of North Carolina. In the position, Davis served six counties — Scotland, Robeson, Hoke, Anson, Richmond and Montgomery.

“If parents needed some support to go to the schools like they’re having a meeting concerning their autistic student they can ask me to attend with them,” Davis said.

Davis says she was also responsible for starting Scotland County’s first autism support group and autism-based summer camp. It was good work but strenuous work for Davis.

“I enjoyed doing that … I miss it but I’m older now,” Davis said.

Davis has formed a new support group called The Community Parents of Autistic Children but she devotes much of her time to Total Women.

“ and everything that we do here is based on charity and love … We just love to give,” Davis said. “I’m glad that the ladies that have come on board with me, they feel the same way.”