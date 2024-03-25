Two cast performed in the Big Cheese Theatre Company’s production of “Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz” due to the large sum of those who auditioned.

LAUEIBURG — For two weekends in a row, large crowds gathered at the Storytelling Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg to be transported to the Land of Oz courtesy of The Big Cheese Theatre Company.

The children’s theatre company presented a condensed version of the age-old classic, “Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz.” Just under an hour long, the play included some moments of audience participation and kept spectators mesmerized. Concessions were also available for purchase.

Both weekends featured a very rounded cast. The cast for the March 15-17 shows was: Ellie Tavera, Dorothy; Jaxson Carter, Flying Monkey; Tyler Dubose, Wizard of Oz; Everette Laminack, Glinda; Ryker Robinson, Tin Man; Rylan Boulware, Munchkin; Kailyn Driggers, Toto; Miller Pope, Wicked Witch of the West; Lillian Pope, Lion; Catherine Pope, Munchkin; and Emalee Mabe, Scarecrow.

The cast for the second showing from March 22-24 included: Avery Locklear, Scarecrow; Braylee Skipper, Dorothy; Maddox Currie, Wizard of Oz; Dixie (Autumn) Coon, Lion; Emery Oxendine, Munchkin; Kit Watkins, Flying Monkey; Oliver Watkins, Flying Monkey; Camryn (Camie) Havener, Toto; Jolie Havener, Wicked Witch of the West; Michael Padilla, Munchkin; Isabella Padilla, Glinda; Lili Sophia Dunn, Munchkin (Ballerina); and Lauren Locklear, Tin Man.

Both casts rehearsed separately twice a week for an hour at a time from mid-January to mid-March to prepare for the shows.

Alethia Hummel, who co-directed with Big Cheese founder Stephanie Van Hassel, said they ended up with two casts because so many children showed up for auditions.

“The turnout for our auditions shows there is a huge need and interest in children’s theater in this county,” Hummel said.

17-year-old Braylee Skipper, who played Dorothy the second weekend, corroborated that opinion, saying, “It’s a great opportunity for us to have something to do with theater. Sports are not for everyone, and this gives us another outlet. Miss Stephanie is doing an amazing thing.”

Big Cheese Theatre Company was founded by Stephanie Van Hassel in 2022 to provide year-round acting opportunities for children in our area. While they currently travel around the county and perform at various venues, the group is fundraising to establish a permanent home base. To donate to Big Cheese Theatre Company, or place an ad in their programs, or find out about upcoming productions and auditions, visit bigcheesetheatre.com