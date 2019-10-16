Cheesy potato poppers add nicely to tailgate

Need some new game night or tailgating recipes? These cheesy potato poppers pair perfectly with a Sunday football game or as a crowd-pleasing side dish.

These petite potatoes are so good, it’s impossible to stop at just one! Easy to serve and even easier to enjoy.

***

Ingredients …

1.5 lbs. petite (creamer) potatoes

2 Tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 spring fresh rosemary, chopped (or 2 teaspoons dry)

1/2 cup cheddar, grated

1/2 cup mozzarella, grated

1/2 cup sour cream

1 lemon, juice and zest

Small bunch chives

***

Directions …

Preheat oven to 350 °F

Toss potatoes with olive oil, salt, pepper and rosemary the place on roasting tray and in the oven for 35 minutes (shake pan 2-3 times during this process for even cooking).

Take out and sprinkle evenly with cheese and return to the oven another 10-15 minutes until cheese is melted.

Incorporate juice and zest of the lemon into the sour cream.

Top potatoes with chives and serve with sour cream dipping sauce.

For more potato recipes, go online to www.potatogoodness.com.