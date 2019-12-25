Coconut popcorn snowballs keep holidays alive

On a chilly winter’s day, there’s nothing better than a good, old-fashioned snowball fight. Oh, the thrill of a skillfully packed handful of snow aimed just so at your beloved’s “blooming topper” and — splat! The fresh air and exercise will do you good.

OK, this the Carolinas, so no snowball battles. But you can have a snowball fight of a different kind when you offer up treats that even Ebenezer Scrooge would love.

Packing popcorn with melted marshmallows and butter is easy and edible. Just be sure to allow the mixture to cool before handling. Add a candy cane for an extra pop of flavor and to use up leftover holiday sweets.

***

Ingredients …

2 cups shredded or flaked sweetened coconut

3 quarts popped popcorn

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) butter or margarine

3 cups miniature marshmallows

1 teaspoon coconut or vanilla extract

8 candy canes or candy cane sticks, about 3-4 inches

***

Directions …

Place a large sheet of wax (or parchment) paper over a work surface. Spread coconut onto paper

Spray a large mixing bowl lightly with cooking spray and place popcorn inside

In a medium saucepan, melt butter over low heat. Stir in marshmallows and stir until marshmallows are melted and mixture is smooth. Pour over popcorn and mix well until coated

Spray hands with cooking spray and press firmly to form into balls. Place balls on coconut and roll and press coconut to coat. While holding popcorn ball, gently press a candy cane into each ball

Serve immediately or wrap individually in plastic wrap for storage.

For more popcorn recipes, go online to www.popcorn.org.