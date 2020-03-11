Create a new, tasty breakfast item

Mashed potato dumplings are filled with spices sausage and fried until crispy on the outside. It’s a delicious new way to serve potatoes.

This recipe takes less than 25 minutes from prep to enjoying!

***

Ingredients …

14 ounces turkey sausage, removed from it’s casing

1 small or ½ medium onion, finely chopped

1 teaspoon dried sage

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

3 large russet potatoes about 14 ounces each, cooked, peeled, mashed and allowed to cool * see note

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 egg

1 tablespoon flour

Vegetable oil

***

Directions …

Add the sausage meat, onion, sage and fennel to a sauté pan.

Cook over medium heat, breaking up the meat as it browns, about 10 minutes.

Transfer the sausage to a bowl and set aside.

Add the salt, pepper, egg and flour to the mashed potatoes.

Mix well until the egg and flour are well combined.

Take a golf ball size handful of potato and shape into a flat pancake.

Place 1 tablespoon of sausage in the center, then place another pancake of potato on top, sealing the edges. Shape into ‘hockey’ puck shapes.

Add the oil ¼ to a sauté pan over medium heat.

Once the oil starts to ripple, carefully add 3 dumplings (don’t overcrowd the pan).

Fry the dumplings for 2-3 minutes per side until golden brown. Drain on a paper towel and serve warm.

Note: A quick way to cook potatoes: Prick holes in the potatoes with a fork and microwave them 1 at a time on high for 4 minutes, turn over and repeat. Allow to cool enough to handle, then they are easy to peel and mash.

