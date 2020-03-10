Hospital offers update on coronavirus

LAURINBURG — Officials with ScotlandHealth Care System issued the following update concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19):

According to the CDC, as of March 9, 2020 there have been 423 total cases reported in in 35 states within the US and 19 of those cases have resulted in death.

COVID-19 is not currently widespread in North Carolina. However, it is important to note that current global circumstances suggest it is possible that COVID – 19 might cause a pandemic. This is a rapidly evolving situation that we at SHCS are monitoring. We are continuing to actively coordinate with other local health officials to make sure we are staying on top of any increased threat. We are also monitoring the most current information from the state and federal health officials.

If you have questions, call your healthcare provider to discuss your symptoms. If you decide to schedule an in-person visit with your healthcare professional to further evaluate your symptoms, and have traveled abroad in an area where the virus is prevalent or you have had close contact with someone with COVID-19, it’s important that you call ahead so that they can put the appropriate measures in place to prevent spread.

Healthcare professionals at Scotland continue to encourage community members to continue to take preventative actions to stay healthy. These include:

— Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

— Stay home when you are sick.

— Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

— Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then dispose of the tissue in the trash.

— Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Residents in North Carolina with questions or concerns about coronavirus may call the newly established Coronavirus Line: 1-866-462-3821. The helpline number is staffed by North Carolina Poison Control 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

For additional information, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus, which will also include future positive COVID-19 test results in North Carolina.