Scotland Regional Hospice services remain in operation

LAURINBURG — While non-essential services in North Carolina have ceased after Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order went into effect on Monday, the executive director of Scotland Regional Hospice ensures that their services remain in operation.

“We share the community’s concerns regarding COVID-19, but we feel confident in our ability to provide uninterrupted care in a way that will minimize exposure to others,“ said Kim Hammonds, Scotland Regional Hospice executive director. “We are fully operational in all services and continue to accept new referrals.”

Hospice services remain available 24/7 including nights and weekends, to residents of Scotland, Robeson, Hoke, and Richmond counties in North Carolina and Marlboro, Dillon, and Chesterfield counties in South Carolina. Patient care continues to be provided at the organization’s inpatient facility, Morrison Manor, or wherever the patients call home (hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities and private homes).

The staff is continually monitoring communication from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), and the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS) and will make adjustments as new information and details emerge.

“Scotland Regional Hospice has stood the test of time for more than 34 years,” Hammonds continued. “Even in these uncertain times, we will continue to stay true to our mission of providing safe, high-quality, compassionate care to the patients and families that we serve.”

For questions about hospice services or to make a referral, call 910-276-7176.