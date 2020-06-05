CareSouth Carolina, SC-DHEC to offer free COVID-19 tests

ADVISORY

What: CareSouth Carolina and SC-DHEC are partnering together to provide free drive-thru COVID-19 testing for anyone, regardless of their symptoms.

You do not have to be a resident of Marlboro County to be tested. You do not have to be a patient of CareSouth Carolina to be tested and no appointment is necessary. The test is a throat swab and test results are back within 48-72 hours.

When: Tuesday, June 9 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Northeastern Technical College (1120 Oakwood Street, Bennettsville, SC)