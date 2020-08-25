Different race, same goal: 1 in 8K Run for Moore going virtual

PINEHURST — The annual 1 in 8K Run for Moore, which raises funds to benefit the Foundation of FirstHealth’s Cancer CARE Fund and the Moore Free & Charitable Clinic, is going virtual for 2020.

Normally held on the second Saturday in October, the 2020 edition will allow participants to run their own race at their own pace as the area continues to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The good news is that the event will still celebrate breast cancer survivors and those in treatment and raise funds to support cancer patients and provide screenings for people who are uninsured or underinsured.

“We are saddened that we won’t gather together as a group this year, but we hope this year’s 1 in 8K will be bigger and better than ever,” Foundation of FirstHealth Board Chair Art Medeiros said. “We will celebrate our survivors and fighters for a week instead of a day, and we hope that supporters will join us throughout the region.”

Runners will be able to complete their 8 kilometers however they choose between Oct. 10 and Oct. 18, and all paid registrations will be eligible for a prize drawing on October 19. The $25 entry fee will also include a race T-shirt.

Registration opened Aug. 15, and those interested can visit RunSignup.com to take part. Runners are also encouraged to share training tips and join our 1 in 8K community on Facebook. Registration forms can also be found online at www.firsthealth.org/1in8k.

The 1 in 8K gets its name because 1 out of every 8 women in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer at some point in their lives.

Medeiros said that statistic drives the Foundation forward in its efforts to support survivors and those in treatment.

“We are always proud to support cancer patients and their families, and our efforts take on special meaning this year as we get closer to the groundbreaking of our new comprehensive cancer center,” Medeiros said. “We are confident it will transform cancer treatment in the Sandhills and look forward to watching it take shape.”

Scheduled to open in 2023, the center will be a one-stop-shop for cancer patients and their families. The 120,000-square-foot facility will be much more than just a building.

Areas where patients receive chemotherapy will have windows overlooking a healing garden, and there will be a dedicated space for FirstHealth’s robust clinical trials program.

There will be areas for newly diagnosed patients to meet with their care team and spaces for survivors to attend support groups or even take a yoga class. Families will be considered, too, as they experience the cancer journey right along with someone who has been diagnosed.

Laura Kuzma, who oversees Cancer Services for FirstHealth of the Carolinas, says the race is an annual reminder of how much the community helps FirstHealth fight back against cancer.

“The community will be crucial as we move forward with our comprehensive cancer center, and we look forward to seeing how this year’s 1 in 8K brings people together despite us all being apart,” she said.