Scotland Community Health Clinic receives $30,000 grant

LAURINBURG — Scotland Community Health Clinic, the free clinic for the uninsured and underserved in Scotland County, has received a $30,000 grant from Foundation for a Healthy Carolina, administered by Foundation For The Carolinas.

The grant, to be expended over a one-year period, will be used for clinical staff, medical supplies, and operating expenses. The clinic is seeking new patients and, with the grant, will use funds to increase its hours to see those patients. At present, the clinic is seeing patients one day per week.

Executive Director Andrew Kurtzman stated that, “To be eligible for care at the free clinic one must be an adult resident of Scotland County between 18 and 64 years old, have no health insurance, and subsist on household income of not more than 200% of the federal poverty guideline. Many of the clinic’s patients have no income or rely on only food stamps or help from family or friends to make ends meet. Applications for eligibility for care are available for pick up at the clinic at 1405-B West Blvd. in Laurinburg.”

Scotland Community Health Clinic provides primary care and medicine at no cost to its patients. The clinic provides medical management for those with routine medical issues and chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, or obstructive pulmonary disease.

“There are approximately 5200 uninsured citizens in the community that meet the criteria for eligibility at the clinic but many do not seek medical care until their conditions become overbearing and then they go to the local emergency room,” Kurtzman said. “We would like to help them before their conditions get to this point. If you or someone you know might need care that we can provide, please consider SCHC to get the care you deserve.”

The Foundation for a Healthy Carolina provides grants directed toward advancing equity and access for the community health needs of vulnerable populations. Scotland Community Health Clinic, in operation since 2007, is gratefully appreciative of the assistance from the Foundation For The Carolinas to help it address the needs of such citizens for increased access to medical care.