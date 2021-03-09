First patient treated in a clinical trial for COPD patients

PINEHURST – FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital became the first hospital in the Sandhills region to perform Targeted Lung Denervation (TLD), an investigational treatment option for patients suffering from frequent COPD flare-ups, or lung attacks.

The AIRFLOW-3 Clinical Trial is enrolling patients with moderate-to-severe COPD, high symptom burden and a history of COPD exacerbations, or lung attacks.

Adam Belanger, M.D., fellowship-trained interventional pulmonologist with FirstHealth Specialty Services and Pinehurst Medical Clinic, and team successfully treated a COPD patient with TLD therapy in an outpatient procedure at Moore Regional.

TLD therapy involves putting a specialized catheter in the lungs, and then using radio waves to destroy nerves thought to regulate airway constriction and mucus production. By disrupting nerve transmission, targeted lung denervation is intended to cause airways to relax and decrease mucus production. That, in turn, is expected to reduce COPD exacerbations.

“Many of our COPD patients experience exacerbations that cannot be controlled with their inhaler medications,” said Dr. Belanger. “As a pulmonary community, we need to embrace the development of interventional therapies that may stabilize COPD patients and help reduce their risk of exacerbation.”

“Based on the existing evidence, we are enthusiastic about the potential of TLD to meet a true unmet medical need and are proud that Moore Regional has treated our first patient in the AIRFLOW-3 Clinical Trial,” added Dr. Belanger.

The AIRFLOW-3 Clinical Trial is evaluating the safety and effectiveness of Targeted Lung Denervation (TLD). The AIRFLOW-3 Clinical Trial is enrolling COPD patients in up to 25 centers across the USA, and additional centers in Europe.

To learn more about the trial, visit https://www.airflowtrial.com/. For information about enrollment in the study at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, call FirstHealth’s clinical trials department at 910-715-2200.