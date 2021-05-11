Friday is open enrollment deadline for NC Medicaid Managed Care

RALEIGH — Medicaid beneficiaries have until the end of the business day on Friday to enroll for NC Medicaid Managed Care.

Through Friday, beneficiaries can choose a primary care provider (PCP) and a health plan for their families’ care in preparation for the launch of NC Medicaid Managed Care on July 1, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

“We are in the last week of open enrollment, which is a key milestone as the state moves to Medicaid Managed Care beginning July 1,” said David Richard, deputy secretary for NC Medicaid. “Beneficiaries know the health needs of their families, and we encourage them to act now to make the health care choices that will be best for them.”

Beneficiaries can enroll by Friday online, by calling the NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker Call Center at 833-870-5500 (TTY: 833-870-5588) or through the free NC Medicaid Managed Care mobile app available on Google Play or the App Store.

Most people who receive Medicaid can choose a health plan as part of the state’s transition to managed care, according to NCDHHS. Some people will not need to choose a health plan because of the type of health services they need.

The NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker can help answer any questions beneficiaries may have regarding enrollment, and the broker website offers a wide variety of tools and information to assist beneficiaries in choosing a primary care provider (PCP) and a health plan for their families’ care.

Beneficiaries who enroll with a health plan before Friday will have the opportunity to select a PCP from a list of contracted providers, according to NCDHHS. If they do not choose a health plan before Friday, they will be automatically enrolled in one to ensure continuous coverage of Medicaid health services. In the first 90 days after their coverage effective date, beneficiaries can change health plans for any reason by contacting the NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker. After that, unless there is a special reason, beneficiaries must wait until their next Medicaid recertification date to change health plans.

For information, beneficiaries can reference the enrollment packets that were mailed to them, visit the NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker website or call the NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker Call Center at 833-870-5500 (TTY: 833-870-5588).