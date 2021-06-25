SCHD working to get residents fully vaccinated

LAURINBURG — Whether the possible showers expected for Saturday fall or not, the Scotland County Health Department plans to offer a free COVID-19 vaccination event during Purcell Funeral Home’s “Community Fun Day” between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. or longer.

It’s the wrap-up of the Health Department’s “Bringing Back Summer” campaign, which is a fun, flexible and community-centered approach that creates a space for every organization and individual to roll up their sleeves, get their vaccine and encourage others to do the same.

It is being sponsored by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

But, according to Scotland County Health Educator Kathie Cox, there remains a lot of work to do with vaccinations.

She said Scotland County’s population is currently at 35% fully vaccinated, which equals about 12,277 residents. About 38% of the county has received at least one vaccination. The total population of North Carolina that is fully vaccinated stands at 42%, with 45% of the state getting at least one vaccination.

“We have created a couple of planning committees which meet regularly, as well as reach out to partner with other agencies in planning outreach efforts and promotion of the COVID vaccine,” said Cox. “The Health Department continues to provide the COVID vaccine every Thursday in-house — every Wednesday is reserved for outreach efforts.

“As more and more events are being scheduled, the Health Department will plan to participate and provide education, information and possibly the COVID vaccine, etc.,” she added.

As an incentive, North Carolina is giving monetary prizes in the form of a check to adults or scholarship to students who have gotten vaccinated. The state announced its first $1 million winner on Wednesday, though that winner hasn’t been publicized.

Still, Cox said there remain a number of reasons folks aren’t choosing to get the vaccine.

“We have many barriers to overcome in getting people in for the vaccine — personal choices, mistrust, fear, waiting for the vaccine to be FDA approved, etc.,” she said.

Cox added that she is hoping to see a local incentive effort take hold in an effort to get more of the county vaccinated.

“It would be nice and may help get our numbers up if other agencies — stores, businesses, restaurants, etc. — partner with us to help promote and encourage people to become vaccinated,” she said. “Maybe they could provide gift cards, discount cards, incentive items, etc. that we could provide those coming in for vaccine.

“Seems monetary benefits/gift cards tend to draw in people,” she added.

In the latest numbers, Scotland County has had 3,925 positive COVID-19 cases since March 2020, with eight new cases coming this week. There have also been 89 deaths since March 2020.

Currently, there are 13 active cases in Scotland County.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]