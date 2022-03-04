Somebody needs to know this morning that we can talk without opening our mouths.

And I’m not talking about a ventriloquist either. We can talk a whole lot without even uttering one word. And everybody will know what we are saying, it is the one language that everybody will understand, and whether we know it or not, we all are doing some talking this morning in one way or another. We are speaking with our actions. For we all know that action speaks louder than words; what we do speaks loud in any language, and everybody can read what we are saying.

This is why we don’t need to be sending out two messages; saying one thing, but doing another thing. If we really believe in something or if we believe in a cause, then we need to understand that our passion speaks in what we do and how we do it. Community, the proof is in the pudding this morning. If I say I believe in a clean environment, but at the same time I’m polluting the air, or if I’m an advocate for abused animals, yet I move to another state and leave my animal tied to a tree with a chain with no water or food, then my actions do not line up with what I say; I’m just talking loud.

If a married man or woman tells their spouse all the time that they love them that’s talking loud, but if while they are saying it they are having an affair, the words don’t mean a thing. They are talking loud but saying nothing. Many a good cause has been hijacked and the real message got lost because the people involved were sending out two messages. When people say that want to peacefully protest some injustice, yet they end up looting, stealing, burning buildings, and using other violent means, the cause gets lost, and what could have been positive and effective loses its momentum.

We are talking loud, but because the message got lost, we are saying nothing! We just celebrated “Black History” month, and I say to all people but especially African Americans everywhere, and especially our young people: we have a chance to speak loud and say something, but on the other hand, we have a chance to make a lot of noise and not go anywhere. In history, Harriet Tubman, the American abolitionist was an essential figure in the abolition of slavery in the United States. She was influential in the rescue of hundreds of people from the grasp of slavery through the underground railroad. She didn’t say anything, but she spoke loud by what she did.

And it’s still speaking today; Nelson Mandela spent 27 years as a political prisoner. He was the country’s first black head of state and the first elected in a fully representative democratic election. Those years of imprisonment protesting apartheid spoke loud without him saying a word, and it led to him receiving the Nobel Peace Prize and becoming the first African American president of South Africa from 1994 to 1999. His work is still speaking. Our own Dr. Martin Luther King and the organizers spoke loud during the Montgomery, Alabama bus boycott of 1955 when African Americans refused to ride the bus protesting segregation. They didn’t holler and scream, they silently but effectively boycotted for over a year. And the law was changed, and the buses became de-segregated; the voting rights bill was signed in 1965 as a result of the actions of civil rights leaders and peaceful protests; they talked loud without saying anything!

Community, I wish people of all races of people would get this: if a cause is right there is a way to let your voice be heard without violent and destructive means because we do not want to be identified with that kind of behavior. That’s not who we are. When we do act in that manner we are “talking loud, but saying nothing”… the Rev. Martin Luther King, the civil rights leader showed us how to do it. Peacefully marching and protesting singing “We shall overcome someday” still rings in people’s ears. When we do it God’s way we will overcome, and there is a statue of him in Washington, D.C. and a holiday named after him.

Talking loud but saying nothing! Let me tell us how to speak loud: we speak loud, real loud when we go out and get a good quality education, graduate from high school, college, grad school and medical school — that’s speaking loud. We speak mighty loud when we get a good job and go to work, when we stop shooting up and killing up each other, when we stop filling up the jails and prisons, and start being fathers to children who did not ask to come here, when we stop having more fathers in prison that we do in the home

That’s when we speak loud without saying anything because we’re saying nothing when we want others to respect us but we don’t respect ourselves. Pull up the pants, stop gangbanging and packing guns; become an entrepreneur, a positive figure in the local community. To my Christian friends, when we tell the world about our blessed savior, we are talking loud and saying something at the same time. When what we do brings glory to his name, that’s when we are “talking loud and saying something!” Community, anybody can talk loud, but when our actions don’t match our words, we are “talking loud but saying nothing.”

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor for Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.