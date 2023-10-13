Sometimes, starting over can be a good thing. Sometimes it is needed. It can be a breath of fresh air, much-needed fresh air. Sometimes we need some breathing room, some room to stretch our legs.

God calls us to start over sometimes, to tread some new territory, survey some new land and step out into the unknown like Abraham and tread new ground. God never calls us to back up or go back. What was done was done, what is past is past and as individuals and as the local church we cannot and should not live in the past.

Search the scriptures and you will see that God always moves forward. He wants his children to move forward. The Apostle Paul himself said in Philippians 3:13 “Forgetting those things behind me; I’m reaching forth unto those things before.”

It is spiritually healthy to explore some new territory. Where we plant some new seeds. When we come through something, milestones, victories and celebrations, the question comes to our minds, where do we go from here? When God brings us through something there is a deeper appreciation of who He is. When he brings us to the promised land of blessings and prosperity it is time to reflect on how good God has been to us, and where he has brought us from.

That’s what I’m doing this morning. Community, when God brings you through something and you know it was God it is time to reflect, to remember just how good God really is. We miss that sometimes. We let opportunities pass like the one leper of the 10 lepers that came back to thank Jesus after he was cleansed, while the nine went on their way (Luke 17:11-17), we forget to pause and meditate on what God has done for us and to give Him thanks.

But it is also time to think about the future. What does God have laid out for us in the future? What new lands and new promises, new territory lay ahead for us? And then as it relates to God we look abroad at the harvest of the world and ask ourselves what souls can we win for Christ? Can we take somebody with us where we’re going?

I say unto the body of Christ, the Lord is not through with us yet! The best is yet to come! We’ve still got some good ground to cover, some fertile ground; souls to yet come to Christ; broken lives to yet touch; babies in Christ to help grow; new heights and new levels.

See, what God has done before he is going to do again. For eye has not seen, ear have not heard. neither has entered into the heart of man the things God has prepared for those of us who love Him.

As the queen of Sheba said “the half have not been told” (1 Kings 10:7). Friends, God doesn’t bless halfway. He doesn’t start something and then doesn’t finish it. What God starts he completes (Philippians 1:6). Our work is not through; the Lord has not come. The cup is just running over and it’s spilling onto the saucer! The seed that has been planted is getting ready to come up. God will do exceedingly and abundantly more than we can even ask or think. The sky is not the limit We are at the halfway mark in our pilgrimage. And where do we go from here?

Well, before we go anywhere, we must make a choice. And where we go depends on the choice that we make. That’s what Israel is called to do. God is calling them to make a choice as they are about to go into the promised land. After having come through the wilderness for some 40 years, some things need to be set in place if they want to succeed and receive the blessings of God.

Personally, I don’t want to move in any direction without the blessings of God over my life. Before I take a step forward in any direction, I want to make sure the favor of God is over my life because I want to be blessed going out and I want to be blessed coming in. That’s what God told Israel in Deuteronomy 28:6-16. I want to succeed, and I want God to bless the work of my hand; saints, we all have a choice.

As they prepare to go into the promised land, God through Moses calls them to choose this day whether they want to be blessed or not. He said “See, I have set before thee this day life and good, and death and evil. In that I command thee this day to love the Lord thy God, to walk in his ways, and to keep his commandments and his statutes and his judgments, that thou mayest live and multiply: and the Lord thy God shall bless thee in the land whither thou goest to possess it,” Deuteronomy 30:15-16.

Community, this also applies to our nation, and it applies to us as Christians. We are to love the Lord our God and keep His commandments. Meaning we are to treat everybody the same — no big I’s and little YOU’s, no respecter of persons, and that we love mercy. That’s what the Lord requires.

Friends let’s choose to do it God’s way; to love Him, obey Him, to do the right thing, to live holy, to give Him the glory; and if we do, the half have not been told. It’s time to start over for better days are ahead.

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.