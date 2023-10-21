Community, this morning let me establish right off that everybody is somebody in the eyes of God.

It makes no difference how they look on the outside or how they came into being, every life is precious in the sight of God. The unborn life in the womb is precious as well as the life outside of the womb. We have been programmed into thinking that everything that looks good is good and everything that looks bad is bad, and it is this that has deceived a lot of men and women; not understanding that real beauty is skin deep.

We have bought into the thinking of the world. We judge people based solely on their outward appearance, where they live and where they come from. Our thinking of them is based on that.

Let’s be honest, have any of us ever been guilty of forming an opinion about somebody that we don’t even know based solely on their appearance? We are prejudiced against them because of how they look — African Americans, Native Americans and others know all too well. Or, at least our ancestors know how it felt to be judged, looked down on, scorned and characterized based on the color of our skin and not the content of their character. We all have heard of terms of people like “trailer park (or trailer trash),” the “projects,” “ghetto,” or the “southside of town.”

A colleague of mine in ministry shared how when he was a child in elementary school his teacher of another race made some belittling and offensive remarks about his appearance because of how he was dressed and indicated that he would never be anything. Friends, people will look down their noses at you sometimes because of your last name, who your parents are, where you live and what kind of house you live in. To them, certain people are considered outcasts, outsiders and they don’t fit in in society. Maybe some of us have felt the sting of ill-treatment, been snubbed at or given a certain look. Maybe we have been given the cold shoulder, overlooked or even had folks roll their eyes at us because we dress a certain way, don’t wear the best of clothes, drive the nicest cars or live in the best houses.

If we are not careful and grow in our Christian faith, we too can be guilty sometimes unaware of seeing and treating people differently based on who they are externally.

Community, living in a fallen world marred by sin we admit the reality that racism (by all races of people) still exists. It raises its head every now and then, but that’s not right and that’s not God!

Let me say that there is bad in all races of people, and there is good in all races of people, but, as people of God, I must say here with love and conviction, that as born-again believers, born from above (John 3:3), that racism of any kind has no place in the heart of a Christian. For the love of Jesus Christ and racism cannot abide or live in the same heart. Christ’s love roots out racism, because the person in Christ is a new creature, old things are passed away; and all things are become new (2 Corinthians 5:17).

Prejudices and racism are not born in the heart, it is taught by people. Young children are taught that some races are better than others. But that’s not true! Always remember that character is not made by where you live on the outside, but true character is what you are on the inside. Community, we never know who God will use to accomplish His divine purposes. God’s eyes cannot see racism because it is God Himself who made every race.

How often we miss what God has for us because of what somebody looks like or where they come from. I posed a question to my church in Bible study some years ago when I asked them the question “what if somebody came to church one Sunday morning dressed in raggedy clothes, had an odor about them and sat at the back of the church. Would someone go back there and invite them up to sit in the front? Probably not. And what if somebody came to church dressed up in a nice suit and tie and was of another race and sat at the back? Would someone go and invite them up to the front to sit?

Maybe so.

The Bible speaks of having “respect of persons” (James 2:1-4). I don’t know if anybody reading this morning has seen the popular movie “Jesus Revolution” that came out this year. At our son’s house, we all sat around and watched it. It shows the prejudices against some hippies of the 1960s by a local church just because of how they looked and dressed; the hippies were Christians, sold out to Jesus, but they were treated differently.

In the Bible, Jephthah was a mighty man of valor (Judges 11:1-11). But he was treated differently because his mother was a prostitute; his father had consorted with a prostitute and had a son. His half brothers drove him out of the land. Let me say here to the Christian believer, there is no place for favoritism, racism or hatred in the body of Christ. God has no part in looking down on any man.

There is a gospel song that says, “The only time that we should look down on a man, is when we’re picking him up!”

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.