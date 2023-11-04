Karen Huang wrote this: “I needed medications urgently. One for my mom’s allergies and the other for my niece’s eczema. Their discomfort was worsening, but the medicines were no longer available in pharmacies. Desperate and helpless, I prayed repeatedly, Lord, please help them. Weeks later, their conditions became manageable. God seemed to be saying ‘There are times when I use medicines to heal. But medicines don’t have the final say. I do. Don’t place your trust in them, but in me.’”

Good advice!

She said “While God may use the resources of this world to help us, ultimately, victory over our problems comes from Him. We use things, but we don’t need to put our trust in anything but God.

We don’t need to lose sight this morning of where the real source of our help comes from. We thank God for giving man the knowledge to make medicine, and we thank God for pharmacies, an earthly solution to temporarily treat our earthly physical conditions. We thank God for dedicated doctors, specialists and surgeons; those who have the wisdom and knowledge to do amazing things, but they were never meant to be a substitute for trusting in our ultimate help.

See, some of us are guilty of serving false gods. Gods of our own making. Gods of medicine we depend totally on them. Gods of children and parents. We look more to them than we do to God and that’s dangerous because when we lose them, we almost lose our minds.

We make gods of pain medication, and we can become addicted. Spouses can become our gods and when they pass away, we don’t know what to do.

The are gods of relationships and friendships,gods of resources, gods of doctors. We look more to them than we do God Himself. That’s dangerous church.

False gods are what they are false! It has never been God’s plan for us to trust in resources or things to become dependent on resources. Even though He may provide them for us. They can’t solve problems. Plus, none of these have the final say! The psalmist says, “some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of the Lord,” (Psalms 20:7).

That’s good advice for all of us.

Community, the world trusts people because they don’t have Jesus Christ. That’s all they do have. They make them their heroes — celebrities, sports stars, soap opera stars, politicians, the president of the United States. They look at them through glittering eyes and make them their trust.

Friends, we are not to trust in the things that God gives us. We have not learned by now that things rust, tear up and break down and they have to be replaced. The word “trust” means “firm belief in the reliability, truth, ability, or strength of someone or something.” Now this definition does not apply to any of the above, but our God is awesome. He’s magnificent, He’s marvelous, He’s good and He’s trustworthy!

No good thing will He withhold from those who trust in him O ye saints, (Psalms. 84:11).

And my question is “Why don’t we trust in Him?”

What’s wrong with him? What’s the problem? We admit that He’s brought us through many things before; that He’s fought for us before, that He’s delivered us before, that He held back the hand of the enemy before, that He’s healed us and answered prayer before, that He’s worked miracles before; so why, should we let things worry us now?

Why should we have migraine headaches over stuff and things now. If He’s who we say he is, then why are we staying awake at night trying to figure it out now? See friends, “trust” is an act. It says that whatever my trust is in is completely unshakable, reliable and cannot be moved.

Community, I can’t think of anything or anybody like that. Can you?

Some medicines don’t work. You get the wrong one and it can mess you up and even after you’ve been on some, after a period of time you have to change it because it loses its effect. Some spouses are not trustworthy. Some friendships are not trustworthy. Some brothers and sisters are not trustworthy. Some in Christ are not trustworthy, but the name of the Lord of hosts is a stronghold to those who trust him.

Friends, in your personal battles where do you put your trust? Don’t trust your money or your 401k, don’t trust your own ability, make God your trust. The world trusts horses and chariots, but we trust in the Lord. That’s why we can face our troubles with courage and strength; that’s why we can sing on a cloudy day, why we can survive the worst of the worst. We can face things head on because we’re trusting in God.

Community I’m not trusting the sun or the moon. I’m not trusting in no horoscope. I’m not trusting the psychic or the palm reader. I don’t trust in the rabbit’s foot or the lucky charm because if the rabbit’s foot was so lucky, the rabbit would have it himself. I don’t trust in a crystal ball. I don’t even trust in “good luck.” I would not waste time trusting in Muhammad or a Hindu; but I’m trusting in God.

I trust Him to wake me up every morning. I trust Him to fight my battles. I trust him with my soul for all eternity. He has a proven record; He was good yesterday; He’s good today and He’ll be good tomorrow. Friends, let’s trust him fully today.

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.