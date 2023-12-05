LAURINBURG — If you need a little help getting into the Christmas spirit, Laurinburg residents and Robeson County natives, David and Tiffany Spencer can hook you up. The award-winning gospel duet is dropping a Christmas album on Friday.

“Christmas with The Spencers” features classic Christmas songs like “Go Tell It On The Mountain,” “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “O Holy Night,” as well as original tracks like “I Wish Heaven Had A Phone.” The album will be available on most digital streaming platforms.

The Spencers said at first, they were just going to do a Christmas single. David Spencer wrote “I Wish Heaven Had a Phone” as he has found Christmas to be challenging since his father passed.

“But,” Tiffany Spencer said, “as we talked about it, we decided, you can’t do Christmas justice with just one song. Yes, a lot of people deal with grief at Christmas, but there’s a whole spectrum of emotions surrounding the holidays, so we decided to do a whole album.”

David Spencer said he is glad they made that choice.

“I’m proud of how it turned out. There’s something to appeal to everyone. It’s good,” he said.

This is the fourth album for the husband-and-wife duo who began their gospel career in 2019 with the record “One Touch.” That album was nominated for the Kingdom Impact award and eight Rhythm of Gospel awards in 2020. In 2022, the duet won the Dunamis Artist of the Year and CD/Song of the Year. That year they also received a Billboard Music plaque for making the Billboard charts at number 26 with the song “We Are One.”

The Spencers met and began their relationship during choir practice at Lumberton Senior High School. Since then, they’ve married and had three children.

Despite their musical success, they’ve kept their day jobs. Tiffany, who is now an assistant principal in Richmond County, was a music teacher for many years before deciding to pursue an administrative track. David is a communications specialist with LREMC and the assistant minister of Oak Grove Baptist Church.