Community the human body is a mystery.

The fact that God made us the way that He did when we consider the body, we marvel at the handiwork of God. We celebrate God’s power and sovereign control over the entire natural process and the fact that we are beautiful pieces of art. Each of us are an individual design made by the hand of God Himself which means that all of us are special in our own individuality.

I don’t care this morning how we look physically on the outside, how we are shaped or the color of our skin, it doesn’t matter how big or small our nose is, whether we wear glasses or whether we are bow-legged or walk pigeon-toed. I don’t care if you are small, regular, plus-sized, or xxx large, you are special in your own individuality because you were personally handmade by the creator Himself.

That ought to make you feel good on the inside and confident and I say that because some people have an identity crisis. Some people have low self-esteem; others have an inferiority complex. Some people don’t like the way they look. We hear all the time about people, women in particular, having all kinds of cosmetic surgeries trying to re-invent themselves. The are having face surgeries, buttock surgeries, Botox, having their lips injected, and hip surgeries. There is also hair growth for men, all in the name of trying to re-invent what God has already invented and not being satisfied with how God has made them.

But Christians ought not to have an identity crisis, have low self-esteem or an inferiority complex; for we don’t buy into the world’s mentality of how we look nor should we try to fit into their thinking of what beauty is and is not. If we do, then we too can become dissatisfied with who we are and what we look like.

I want to establish that whatever we look like is the way that God intended for us to look — whether we have a big head, big feet, big hands, flappy ears, big bones, bald or half bald, or wear bi-focal glasses, God personally designed you Himself. You have purpose and you are beautiful in the eyes of God and one word that doesn’t exist in the vocabulary of God and should not exist in ours as well as it relates to His children is the word “ugly.”

The word “ugly” means “very unattractive or unpleasant to look at, offensive to the sense of beauty, and displeasing in appearance. That’s not us!

God never uses that word to describe those whom he created and who are made in His image. He knew what we were going to look like before we were born and he carefully, skillfully, and masterfully created you and me. Your nose is where it is because He put it there. Every hair on our head was personally crafted by God Himself and He sees us as his masterpiece.

After God created all living creatures, the cattle and creeping things in Genesis 1:25, He said to the trinity “let us make man in our image” in verse 26. I want to tell you something else too, you are not an accident regardless of how you were conceived. It’s not our fault how we were conceived. I’m not endorsing methods on any front other than marriage between a man and a woman, fornication or adultery. Anything outside of marriage is sin, but the child born outside of marriage is life and that life is just as much life as anybody else.

Jephthah was born of a prostitute and God used him in a mighty way Judges 11:1-2. God created us and we ought not let nobody make us feel bad about the way God made us. Everything that God made is magnificent and extravagant, and it looks good. That’s you and me. God made some beautiful people.

The next time you look into the mirror, tell yourself, not in a prideful way but in a godlike way “I sure look good!” You ought to pat yourself on the back and say, “I look good!” David praised God for he was fearfully and wonderfully made by God, according to Psalm 139:14. He realized that he was God’s masterpiece.

The argument over when life began is settled in scripture. Jeremiah said “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you; BEFORE you were born, I sanctified you; and I ordained you a prophet to the nations (Jeremiah 1:5). life is precious because we are fearfully and wonderfully made. Every limb, every finger, every toe, the arms, the immune system, every heartbeat, kidney are the external parts, but we were made BEFORE we took on human form. We were made from the inside out. I am not an accident, you are not an accident.

God had a purpose in mind for all of us. Don’t let the devil make us think that we are a nobody, that we don’t look good. Don’t let anybody label you as being ugly, don’t accept that. Don’t let anybody call you fat and obese. You tell them, “Honey, this is not obesity, this is just prosperity!”

Tell them “I am what God says I am; I can be what God wants me to be. I can do what God wants me to do.” We as Christians don’t have to have somebody to validate who we are. We don’t have to have nobody’s approval of us. We are somebody. We have a name. We know who we are and whose we are. God is our Father, Jesus is our elder brother. That makes us a work of art, “God’s masterpiece!”

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church and can be reached at [email protected].