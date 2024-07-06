Today we come to celebrate freedom; that which is one of the greatest gifts to mankind, that which contributes to longevity of life, and a healthy life. The freedom that unyokes that which is in chains or bondage. Freedom is something that everybody wants, needs and is their privilege to have.

It is our God-given right to be free both in the natural and the spiritual. All of us whether we know it or not know something about bondage, for we all in some way or another have been in bondage. The word bondage means “the state of being a slave.”

When we think about bondage, we automatically think about slavery but for somebody who doesn’t know, we can be in slavery in more than one way. On Thursday we as a nation celebrated our independence, our freedom on the fourth of July. We celebrated the fact that 248 years ago the United States of America declared its independence from Great Britain. As such, we had the freedom to make our own laws that govern the people of this country. Anytime you are free from anything, that is reason enough to celebrate because when we celebrate freedom, we celebrate freedom from something.

This past week in the spirit of the country’s celebration many were on vacation traveling across the country. Fireworks were in full display exploding across the skies. It was a time to enjoy family at the theme parks and — sure enough — the water parks.

As a result of our freedom, we have the First Amendment right of free speech, and the Second Amendment right to bear arms. We choose whatever religion we want to choose and have the freedom to exercise that right. We can do what we want to do within the laws of the land. We can vote for the candidate of our choice, can protest freely our personal convictions so long as those convictions don’t infringe on the rights of somebody else. We can voice our concerns at public forums and not be put in jail like they do in communist countries. We can become entrepreneurs, marry who we want, and go where we want to go. Ther are no government authorities dictating how I live or what I believe.

This is the United States of America and we celebrate our freedom. Despite our problems, and we do have some; despite our differences, we are indeed a blessed country.

But you know, when you’ve always had something, sometimes it’s hard to appreciate it. If you’ve always had water, it’s hard to understand being thirsty. I hope we know that we live in an entitled generation that takes the things that we have now for granted. In fact, we live in a spoiled brat generation, a generation that says “give me what I want when I want it,” that says “It’s my way or no way!” and “It’s only my point of view. Your views don’t matter.”

There are those who stomp on the American Flag, spit on it and burn it just because they don’t agree with something in our country; disrespecting those who fought, bled and died for what the flag represents.

But had they lost their limbs or eyesight in the Vietnam War or suffered from “post-traumatic stress disorder” as a result of war, then they would have a deeper appreciation of the freedoms that we have and the flag and the country that we live in. Community it’s hard to appreciate something when you have not been through anything. Compared to some countries we are blessed beyond measure.

But community, it’s possible to be free in the country, free to vote, free from slavery, free to protest and have the freedom of speech and still not be free! Those who are not in Christ are still in bondage, bondage to sin and Satan! But those who are in Christ Jesus are free from both sin and Satan. We ought to enjoy our freedom. Jesus said in John 8:36, “Who the Son sets free is free indeed.”

But you can live in a free country (America) and still be in bondage! You can act religiously, go to church and still be in bondage to drugs, alcohol, sex, cigarettes, food, hatred, stealing, cheating, attitudes, cursing, a bad temper, bad marriage, etc.

There are people in church who Christ has set free, but they allow other people to put them in bondage, telling them that they can’t wear certain things, can’t do certain things that scripture doesn’t speak to. But what do external things have to do with being a Christian? Jesus settled that issue when he said, “It is not what’s on the outside that condemns or defiles a man, but that which comes from within (Matthew 15:11). Last time I heard, Christianity is a lifestyle and not a dress style. It is a daily walk. The Holy Spirit convicts, he dresses or undresses, he did it for me and if you are in tune with him, he’ll do it for you.

It’s amazing that some people want to be somebody else’s conviction. And, if we let them, they’ll have us in bondage! We live in a free country.

“God bless America, land that love; stand beside her and guide her, through the night with the light from above.” “My country tis of thee, sweet land of liberty, of thee I sing; land where my fathers died, land of the pilgrim’s pride; from every mountain side…”Let freedom ring!” I am free, praise the Lord, I’m free! Let freedom ring!

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church and can be reached at [email protected].