SANTA CLAUS IS ON HIS WAY

As he does every year, Santa Claus stopped by the offices of The Laurinburg Exchange to talk about his preparation for Christmas and his speedy trip around the world. This time, he talked with Editor W. Curt Vincent about th5at and a whole lot more. Santa especially wanted the children to know that he has seen all of their letters and he, with the help of the elves, will do the best that he can. The Q&A went like this …

***

— Vincent: Are you and the elves all ready for Christmas?

Santa: We are always ready. We spend all year getting ready.

— Vincent: Do you get any time to relax?

Santa: Yes, during the summer — but only for a week or two and the most. That’s when we like to go someplace warm, like North Carolina.

— Vincent: Where exactly is the North Pole?

Santa: The North Pole is a beautiful place — and it is found at the very top of the world. Although it is covered in ice and snow year-round, there are many animals that live there with me … reindeer (obviously), polar bear, arctic fox, walrus and moose. They are very hearty animals and they are used to the frigid temperatures!

— Vincent: What’s a typical day like for you and Mrs. Claus?

Santa: We start our day with a hot bowl of porridge and a big cup of peppermint cocoa. Then, Mrs. Claus and I check in with the elves at the different toy departments to make sure things are running smoothly and that the elves are keeping to a tight schedule. Of course, Mrs. Claus and I are always willing to help out if there are any problems with production.

As Christmas gets closer, I leave the North Pole to visit different towns around the world so I can meet children face to face. I love getting to see them in person and to listen to what they would like me to bring them on Christmas Eve! While I am making my visits around the world, Mrs. Claus does a wonderful job managing everything at the North Pole.

— Vincent: How do you get the toys the elves can’t make?

Santa: While the elves make most of the toys I deliver, some brand name toys are impossible for us to produce here at the North Pole. To solve this issue, we buy special toys from special suppliers around the world who work for me during the Christmas season. I have agreements with different companies to buy from them in bulk — so I am able to purchase lots and lots of toys!

— Vincent: Are you expecting any bad weather this Christmas Eve?

Santa: Well, we usually run into a blizzard or rain or something every year — but Rudolph and the other reindeer can handle anything.

— Vincent: How do you locate everyone’s house?

Santa: All of my reindeer have an amazing sense of direction called GPS (Guiding Presents from Santa). Rudolph always leads the team with his red nose so we can see where we are going — especially in bad weather. We visit each city and town around the world, one at a time, and we are certain to stop at every house that has children who are celebrating Christmas.

— Vincent: How do you get down the chimney?

Santa: I use magic Christmas dust! Nothing in my operation — from going down the chimney to fitting all of those presents in my sleigh — could happen without magic Christmas dust.

Every year my reindeer collect magic Christmas dust by flying back and forth through the Northern Lights. The dust sticks to their fur and I collect it when they return to the North Pole. On Christmas Eve I sprinkle the dust on all the presents that are to be delivered and they magically shrink in size. Then the elves can easily fit the toys in my sleigh.

I also use this magic Christmas dust to come down the chimney. I stand at the top of the chimney and sprinkle a little dust on my coat and — POOF — I am inside a house safe and sound! If the house does not have a chimney, I sprinkle the dust on the doorknob and again — POOF — I am through the door.

Finally, I sprinkle the dust on the presents I have brought, and they magically return to their original size!

— Vincent: So how do you deliver all of those presents in one night?

Santa: The elves and I have spent years carefully studying the space-time continuum. It’s very hard to explain, but basically, we have mastered a way of moving against time. It kind of slows time down so we are able to get around the world very quickly in one night. You can follow my sleigh and where we are on Christmas eve by using the NORAD Santa Tracker. If you watch it, you can see how quickly we are moving and how close we are to your home!

— Vincent: Do the reindeer get tired after all that flying on Christmas Eve?

Santa: Absolutely! They are very tired after their big trip around the world. After we get back to the North Pole, they take a few days to relax. It even takes Rudolph a few days to get the red glow back in his nose! But after a time of rest and relaxation, they are back to their busy selves — flying around, playing and training for the next Christmas flight.

–– Vincent: What do you look forward to the most at Christmas?

Santa: The joy and excitement of every child I see — and that’s children of all ages, young and old.

— Vincent: Have you ever been caught delivering presents?

Santa: Yes, a couple of times. But I do a lot better now. When I did get caught, I would spend some time talking with them about the meaning of Christmas.

— Vincent: You receive a lot of letters at the North Pole from children all over the world. What do you do with them?

Santa: I keep each and every letter on file. That way the elves can check and re-check each request to be sure that the right toy is going to the right child.

— Vincent: Is there anything you would like to share with the people of Laurinburg?

Santa: I would like to thank everyone for keeping the spirit of Christmas alive — in your community and in your hearts. At a time when the world is so divided, we must remember that Christmas is not only about gifts — it’s also about grace. As Mrs. Claus reminds me every year, maybe if we all focused more on grace and less on our grievances, we might actually change the world! Merry Christmas to each and every one of you!

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]