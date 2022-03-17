Break-in

MARSTON — A resident of Marston Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that an outbuilding was broken into and a pressure washer was stolen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McLaughlin Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that unknown persons broke into the residence but nothing was taken.

WAGRAM — A resident of Juan Ortez Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that unknown persons broke into the residence and stole a 22-inch TV and a laptop computer.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Old Wire Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 10 that someone stole $120.

WAGRAM — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Nic’s Pic Kwik on Monday that a 1993 van was stolen from the parking lot.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Jackson Street reported to the police department on Sunday that three Indian males were seen carrying metal poles after dismantling a carport.

Chad Allen Berry of Parkton was arrested and charged for felony larceny. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Tara Drive reported to the police department on Wednesday that their 1999 Mustang was stolen. The vehicle was later found wrecked in McColl, South Carolina.

LAURINBURG — Tractor Supply reported to the police department on Wednesday that a $480 generator was stolen by an unknown white male who fled in a Chevrolet suburban.

Shooting

WAGRAM — A resident of Blakely Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 11 that unknown persons shot at the residence. No one was injured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McLaughlin Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that someone shot at the residence. No one was injured.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Creed Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that someone tried to open a Wells Fargo account in their name.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Antonio Prince, 21, of Airbase Road was arrested Wednesday for first-degree trespassing. He was given a $300 bond.