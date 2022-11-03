LAURINBURG — Saturday, November 5, will be the last opportunity for Scotland County residents to participate in early voting.

From 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., individuals will be able to vote. Unregistered voters will still have the opportunity to register and vote on Saturday. The only place for registration is at 231 East Cronly Street. The next, and last, chance for residents to vote in the 2022 midterm elections will be Election Day which is Tuesday, November 8.

Only previously registered voters may vote on this day. The county’s 7 polling stations will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

According to Scotland County Board of Elections Director Dell Parker, early voter turnout is running about average this year.

“4,273 people have voted early so far this year and we have 2 ½ more days to vote,” Parker said. “We had 6,314 early voters [in the 2018 mid-terms], and with the time left to vote, I think we’ll see about the same numbers this year.”

Data obtained from the BOE shows that an average of about 400 people a day have taken advantage of early voting so far. Almost 60 percent of early voters have been Democrats, while unaffiliated voters account for approximately 25 percent of that total. Republican voters make up less than 20 percent of the total. At nearly 55% turnout, female voters have outpaced male voters. Not included in the early voter numbers, 171 absentee mail-in ballots have been returned already. There are a total of 21,025 registered voters in Scotland County.

For those voting on Election Day, voters must go to the polling site affiliated with their listed address. For more information, contact the Board of Elections at 910-277-2595.