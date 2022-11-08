LAURINBURG — Playing FORE a Cure, Live Like Madison’s 3rd Annual Golf Tournament & Silent Auction was held October 14 and 15 at Scotch Meadows Country Club.

“The first two years, we filled up to capacity and had to turn players away,” said LLM board member and golf tournament chairperson Maggie Wells. “We decided to expand our tournament this year, hoping not to lose any of the energy and sustain the excitement over two days. Our supporters came through, as usual, and we had two amazing days of Living Like Madison.”

212 golfers took to the course in this year’s event.

Each day was a tournament within itself with 4-person teams competing in a captain’s choice format. Included in the day’s events were a $2,500 putting qualifier, closest to the pin prizes on all par 3s, and a long drive contest. Players also had the opportunity to participate in hole in one contests and fire their par 5 tee shots from an AR-15 golf gun!

Flamingos were the theme for both days with flamingos seen on shirts, pants, socks, jewelry and even a golf cart! When Madison was going through surgeries and treatment for the tumor in her femur, she could only use one leg. Thus, the flamingo, known for standing on one leg, became our logo along with “Standing together against childhood cancer.

“When we saw all the flamingo attire and the golf cart strung with flamingo lights along with a huge flamingo float on top, we knew right then that we will be including a spirit award starting next year,” said Laura Fedak.

First place winners were Neil Armstrong, Marcus White, Trey Martin, and Roy Willliams on Friday and Greg Jorgensen, Jameson Barfield, Carson Lanier, and Keith Keller on Saturday.

Second place winners were Tab Broome, Shane Henderen, David Grant, and Joel Hartwell on Friday and Dave Marsh, Cody Hopper, Bruce Hammill, and Richard Craven on Saturday.

“This year our tournament raised a little over $100,000.00, and all of this money will go to a breakthrough medical trial focusing on relapsed pediatric cancer patients,” Fedak said. “This annual golf tournament is our primary fundraiser to ensure these critical research trials are funded. Without the support of our sponsors, volunteers, and players, we could not do what we are doing.”

The Live Like Madison Golf Committee is already planning for Round 4. Please consider joining us for Playing FORE a Cure 2023 for another two days of golf, entertainment, fellowship, friendly competition and most importantly, the opportunity to help change the lives for pediatric cancer patients and their families.