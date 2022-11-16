WAGRAM — Wagram volunteer fire department along with the city of Laurinburg Fire Department and station 15 out of Maxton were dispatched to a commercial structure fire at Cascades Tissue Mill in Wagram on Wednesday evening.

At the time of dispatch units were advised the fire was located inside the plant and was involving hydraulic fluid. When personnel arrived on scene they were advised the fire was out however some clean up was needed.

There is no information at this time on how the fire started or if there were any damages.

This is a developing story.