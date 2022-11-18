The roses on Vedah’s Regalia represents her great great grandmother, great grandmother, mother and herself.

On Thursday, November 17th in honor of Native American Heritage Month, Vedah Rose Dial visited our students to share about her Native American Heritage. Vedah is a fifth grade student and attends South Johnson Elementary school. Vedah was accompanied by mother Meagan Carpenter-Dial.

Vedah shared many facts about the Native American cultures. She shared in detail on why her beautiful Regalia was special and significant. The roses on Vedah’s Regalia represents her great great grandmother, great grandmother, mother and herself.

Our students also enjoyed participating in the Women’s traditional Butterfly, Jingle and Friendship dance taught by Vedah.

Vedah and her family have been apart of our State Line Children’s World family since she was two years old. It is extremely special when one of your own come back and share their time and leadership with you. As always, we sincerely appreciate the support from Vedah and the Dial family.