Jebb Mac Band fires up downtown crowd

LAURINBURG — Friday’s hot and steamy late afternoon didn’t measure up to the hot sounds of the Jebb Mac Band in the second of the Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 concert series in downtown Laurinburg.

The concert was a change of pace for the series, which usually will feature oldies and beach music.

“I had to make sure first that they knew what kind of music we doi,” said Jebb Mac. “We’ll do everything from Johnny Cash to Eminem — but we also like to feel the crowd out. If they get into the dance stuff or country, we’ll keep playing it.”

The wide variety was exactly what the crowd got.

After warming up with “Another One Bites the Dust,” the band started with an original off its first album called “Inner Tube” — then reeled off a dance medley started with “Space Cowboy,” then visited the country genre with “Free” from the Zac Brown Band, followed by another original titled “Miss July.”

A dip into some old-school country followed with a rendition of the Charlie Daniels song “Long-Haired Country Boy.”

From there, the seven-piece Jebb Mac Band did another original titled “Hold My Own,” a song Mac wrote for his wife, and another two hours of an eclectic playlist.

Friday’s concert also offered folks several choices for food vendors, a video game truck for the children, an adult beverage tent for the grownups and the Laurinburg Fire Department provided a cooling mister for anyone.

The next in the Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 concert series will be June 14 with The Tams.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_E-1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_D-1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_B-1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_A-1.jpg