Arrest made in Hardee’s robbery

LAURINBURG — Police here made quick work of solving a robbery at the Hardee’s fast-food restaurant in Laurinburg on Saturday.

According to Capt. Chris Young, officers responded to the Hardee’s location at about noon in reference to an a reported armed robbery.

“The investigation revealed that a male entered the business with a handgun, demanded money and discharged a firearm,” the filed report stated. “No injuries were reported.”

The suspect fled the scene in a black Jeep, which was soon located at Scotland Inn. Officers reportedly observed the suspect walking on the second floor balcony and proceeded to detain him along with a woman who was in the room the suspect entered.

According to the report. the Jeep used by the suspect had been reported stolen on Friday and the keys were found inside the motel room.

Arrested was Omega Draville Bacote, 42, who was charged with robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharge of a firearm from within enclosure, going armed to terror of the people, discharge of a firearm in city limits, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, larceny of motor vehicle, six counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny and four counts of misdemeanor larceny.

Search warrants were obtained and revealed multiple items of stolen property from the armed robbery at Hardee’s as well as recent break-ins of motor vehicles. The investigation continues and more charges are expected.

Bacote was given a $500,000 secured bond.

The female was released with no charges at this time.