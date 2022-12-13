LAURINBURG — During the swearing-in ceremony for the 2022 elected officials, two new county commissioners, Bo Frizell and Darwin ‘’Duke’’ Williams, took the oath of office.

Commissioner Tim Ivey took the oath of office due to being re-elected.

Commissioner Frizell was elected to a four-year term and will serve the Springhill township.

Commissioner Williams was elected to a four-year term and will serve the Stewartsville township.

Commissioner Ivey has served on the Board of County Commissioners since 2018 and currently serves the Stewartsville township.

Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey and his staff also took the oath of office.

A reception followed the swearing-in ceremony.