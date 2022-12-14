LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance is looking for nominations for young adult trendsetters in the community.

The 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Award is looking for nominations to shine a light on young adults ages 20 to 40 who are making a difference in their profession, church, school, or community. The nominee does not have to currently reside in Scotland County but has foundational roots here.

“Nominations can be made by anyone simply by emailing us,” said Darrel “BJ” Gibson Jr. “Winners will be announced on Jan. 1 and celebrated at our Jan. 14 gala. We plan to honor 15 trendsetters.”

Gibson added that the award has been given out over the last five years and recognized different groups who are in some way making the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. a reality.

The Martin Luther King Jr., Celebration Gala, will be on Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Highlands in Laurinburg. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by any member of the Scotland County Ministerial Alliance.

“The celebration on all levels is about unity and working across the things that divide us as a nation and a community to embrace the many things that bring us together,” Gibson said.

Anyone interested in nominating someone as a young adult trendsetters is asked to send a biography and supporting photos of their nominee to [email protected] by Dec. 17.