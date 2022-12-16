LAURINBURG — Scots for Youth was surprised by the Beta Club at Carver Middle School this week.

Over 100 toys were collected by the club and donated to Scots for Youth’s Toys for Tots Drive, according to Scots for Youth Community Service and Restitution Coordinator Margret Crumroy.

“It was enough to overfill one of the Toys for Tots boxes,” Crumroy said. “It meant so much to me that these children were so compassionate to want to collect these toys for this cause. They were really excited when we went to pick up the toys. I thanked them and explained to them that because of them there were going to be a lot of kids with smiles on their faces on Christmas day. They were worried it wasn’t enough.”

Crumroy added the kids went above and beyond to make many children happy with their generosity. “The kindness, compassion, and ability to care for others that are less fortunate than they are really touched my heart and will make a difference in many lives,” Crumroy said. “This act of kindness and compassion from the Beta Club has shown me that this group will be great leaders in the future of our community.”

Those who wish to donate for the Toys for Tots drive can donate until 3 p.m. on Friday to drop off new unwrapped presents at Scots for Youth, Alpha Bail Bonds, Captain Larry’s, Ned’s Pawn Shop, the Scotland County Tax Office or Southeastern Farm Supply.