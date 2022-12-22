LAUREL HILL — Deputies arrested a man after he was caught setting fire to furniture at his estranged wife’s home.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were patrolling in Laurel Hill when they noticed smoke coming from the area of Malloy Avenue.

When they arrived on the scene, a fire in the yard had been made from furniture from inside the residence.

The suspect, Billy Locklear II, was found standing in the backyard holding a bed comforter with wrapped presents bundled in it.

Deputies discovered Locklear had broken into the residence, which belonged to his estranged wife.

Locklear is charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, burning personal property, injury to personal property and domestic criminal trespassing. Locklear was not granted a bond.