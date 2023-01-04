LAURINBURG — A man suffered two gunshot wounds during a possible domestic dispute on Tuesday night.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Blakely Road around 11 p.m. about a domestic dispute. When deputies arrived at the scene they located a man inside the residence with a gunshot wound to the right leg and left arm.

He was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital. A female was also at the scene and was not hurt.

The suspect had left the scene before deputies arrived.

The incident is under investigation and deputies are not releasing the identity of the suspect at this time.