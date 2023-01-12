LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools has been awarded a $759,500 grant from the 2022-23 Needs-Based School Capital Fund.

The money will be used for covered walkways at Sycamore Lane Elementary School, Carver Middle School, Spring Hill Middle School, Laurel Hill Elementary School, and Wagram Elementary School. The funding will also cover parking lot improvements at Sycamore Lane Elementary School and Shaw Academy.

The grants, awarded under the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund, represent the largest annual allocation under the program, created by the General Assembly in 2017 from state lottery revenues. The grants are in addition to the state’s lottery-supported Public School Building Capital Fund, from which all districts receive an allocation each year, according to the NC Department of Public Instruction.

SCS Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand said, “Staff and students shared their concerns about protection from inclement weather and a need for safer transitions between parking lots and buildings during community feedback sessions and Superintendent Advisory sessions. Because of support from the General Assembly, the Department of Public Instruction, and the Scotland County Board of Commissioners, these concerns will be addressed for our students, team members, and guests. The collaboration exhibited through this project affirms Scotland County Schools and Scotland County Schools Board of Education’s commitment to the Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child framework.”

State Superintendent Catherine Truitt said, “I’m so happy we are able to award Scotland County Schools $759,500 for much-needed capital improvements at Carver Middle, Laurel Hill Elementary, Sycamore Lane Elementary, Shaw Academy High, Spring Hill Middle, and Wagram Elementary schools. This grant will fund awnings and covered sidewalks at the front and bus entrances of several schools, while additionally funding much-needed parking lots for Sycamore Lane Elementary and Shaw Academy. Having sheltered and covered access for student drop-off and pick-up will increase safety from inclement weather during one of the busiest times of the school day. I am so looking forward to visiting Scotland County and seeing how these improvements help students and educators in the coming years.”