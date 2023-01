LAURINBURG — On Monday, Jan. 16, the Scotland County Branch NAACP honored the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Community members gathered at Old Pope’s parking lot on Atkinson Street and traveled to Bright Hopewell Baptist Church on North Main Street, where a celebration immediately followed the march.

The keynote speaker was minister Adrian Gay, an entrepreneur.

— “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about the things that matter.” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.