Laurel Hill First Baptist Church celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the presentation of its annual Legacy Awards.

The Legacy Awards are presented to those members who exemplify the life of service and noble character traits attributed to Dr. King.

The pastor of Laurel Hill First Baptist Church is Pastor is Rev. Kenneth Johnson.

Chaka Davis-Smith and Estella Hayes were recognized for their outstanding work with children in an educational setting.

Beverly Dockery, a young entrepreneur, is making her mark with her new business, Diamond Stylez Hair Salon. Longtime business owners of Hailey’s Restaurant and Drive-In in Maxton, Mr. and Mrs. Willie Hailey spoke of their 49 years of service to the community and surrounding areas.

“It has been a joy to serve all our customers over the years,” stated Mrs. Hailey.