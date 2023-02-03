For Love the Bus week, Scotland County Schools Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand drove the route of longtime bus driver James Bethea on Wednesday morning. Bethea has drove buses for the district for 50 years.

LAURINBURG – There is something to be said about job dedication. And for Mr. James Bethea, who has been driving buses for Scotland County Schools for 50 years, dedication doesn’t seem to be a large enough word. To celebrate Mr. Bethea’s commitment to Scotland County students and to honor Love The Bus week, Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand drove his bus route on Wednesday morning.

“Mr. Bethea’s commitment to children is evident by the kind words and gifts students bestowed upon him today. Also, the blank stares I received as I opened the bus door and greeted each student confirmed that Mr. Bethea is dependable,” Dr. LeGrand said.