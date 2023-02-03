The Laurinburg Branch of the National Association of University Women began the second half of its program year with a focus on mental health. From left is NAUW President Tabatha Burk, Mental Health Committee chair Chanel Carmichael, Guest speaker Michelle Ellerbe, and Committee members – Shelia Swift, Sallie Ledbetter, and first vice president Dorothy Tyson.

LAURINBURG – The Laurinburg Branch of the National Association of University Women began the second half of its program year with a focus on mental health on Jan. 11.

Guest speaker Michelle Ellerbe Williams, owner/CEO of Carolina Solution, Inc., was introduced by NAUW member Sallie Ledbetter.

Carolina Solution, Inc. is dedicated to helping individuals and families who are struggling with developmental disabilities and/or mental illness. Serving clients ages 3 to adult, they offer a wide range of services, including Psychosocial Rehabilitation, Outpatient Therapy, Medicaid Targeted Case Management, and more.

Williams, the Covid pandemic and economic downturns created a depression in many of their clients.

“Depression doesn’t have a particular look, a particular gender, or a particular race. The person sitting beside you right now could be experiencing some level of depression,” Williams said.

To acquaint NAUW members with some of the diagnostic materials used with clients, all members were given a Patient Health Questionnaire, which is used to assess a client’s level of depression.

Williams emphasized the need for all of us to seek help when we are struggling with problems of abuse, anxiety, trauma, or depression. Her company’s motto is “Changing Communities One Life at a Time.”

The presentation was followed by an informative question and answer session.