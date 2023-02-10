LAUREL HILL — The 21st annual Laurelfest, slated for May 12-13, 2023, will be the biggest and best yet, according to Billy Norris, president of the Laurelfest committee.

“We’ve made some small changes,” he said. “Last year we had 100 vendors and had to turn some away due to lack of space. So, this year we’ve moved the festival to behind the community center, instead of in front. We can accommodate more vendors that way and use the front for parking. I’d love to have 150 vendors this year. Also, we are offering local business advertising at Laurelfest. Interested businesses should contact me directly at 910-706-1258.”

The festival will open Friday, May 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with a gospel singing event hosted by Norris’s father, Billy Ray. Saturday’s schedule from 9 am- 9 pm is all about entertainment. There will be 5 bands, 2 local dance troupes and a school band scheduled throughout the day. Norris shared, “One of the bands is a Hank Jr. tribute band and another is a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band. Plus, we’re adding a car show this year, and there will be prizes.”

Vendors will be allowed to open both Friday evening and Saturday. “Spaces go quickly,” Norris said, “So people should sign up now for a prime spot. They can call Susan Currie at 910-280-5780 to register.”