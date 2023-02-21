LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the lineup for the 2023 Hasty Realty Laurinburg After 5 concert.

The concert series will run each month from April to September with the first concert being a part of downtown Laurinburg’s SpringFest.

On April 28, the New Local will perform as the first event for SpringFest which includes the Arts Council of Scotland County’s Spring Arts Festival and the Scotland Memorial Foundation FUNd Run on Saturday.

The kick-off band is an award-winning pop/rock band led by Rachel Waldman and the five-piece band is known for its rich harmonies and energetic performances.

“We are so excited that New Local will kick off the 2023 series,” said Chamber Executive Director Chris English. “New Local premiered in Laurinburg at the 2022 July Hasty Realty Laurinburg After 5 and became an instant crowd favorite.”

On May 19, The Pizazz Band will bring soul, funk, beach, country, and rock to downtown Laurinburg.

“Pizazz played for us during the Carolina Hearts Chamber on the Half Shell last year and put on a fantastic show,” English said. “Pizazz features an energy that is guaranteed to get the crowd involved and on their feet. The diversity of the band will wow you with the rhythmic lyrical vocals to hip hop and funk. Listen for the strong groove and rhythm that these accomplished musicians bring to each song.”

Heads Up Penny will be playing the June 16 event, which will be the five-piece band out of Raleigh’s first time performing at a Laurinburg After 5.

“We always like to bring some new flavor to town and we are excited about Head’s Up Penny,” English said. “Head’s Up Penny comes highly recommended and some of their influences are The Beatles, Tom Petty, John Mayer, The Eagles, Dave Matthews, Chris Stapleton, Hall & Oates, RHCP, and Pearl Jam.”

The rest of the schedule includes The Embers on July 21, the Tru Sol Band on Aug. 17, and closing out the concert series is Laurinburg native Jim Quick on Sept. 14.

The last two shows of the concert series will be on Thursdays rather than Fridays.

English added sponsorships are still available at all levels except for the naming sponsor, which is Hasty Realty.

“We want to thank Hasty Realty for the naming investment again this year as well as all Laurinburg After 5 sponsors,” English said. “It takes the support of the community to produce this concert series and we couldn’t do it without our sponsors, volunteers, and fans. We have a fantastic lineup planned with bands that have huge followings so we expect excellent attendance at all of the events.

Follow updates on the Laurinburg After 5 Facebook page or via the Chamber website www.laurinburgchamber.com/laurinburg-after-5.

To sponsor, volunteer, or be a vendor for a Laurinburg After 5 event call the Chamber at 910-276-7420 or email [email protected].