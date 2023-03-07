LAURINBURG — Two men have been arrested after holding a Speedway clerk at gunpoint.

According to Lt. Jeremy White with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers were called to the Speedway on West Church Street at 1:38 a.m. Tuesday morning in reference to a robbery.

Officers spoke with the store clerk who reported while she was taking the trash out, a Native American male came out of the woods and pointed a purple gun at her and forced her back into the store.

Once inside the store, she was forced to open the register and the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash along with multiple cartons of cigarettes, lighters and cigars.

The clerk was then forced back outside to the rear of the business and made to sit on the curb as he fled on foot towards the U.S. Hwy 15-401 Bypass on-ramp where he was picked up by a silver Kia which began traveling south.

Additional officers in the area observed the vehicle turning onto the eastbound U.S. Hwy 74 Bypass and conducted a traffic stop. Driving the vehicle was 19-year-old Matthew Xavier Maynor of Windell Drive in Laurinburg and the passenger was 24-year-old Deltron Lakota Locklear of Harpers Ferry Road in Maxton. Once stopped officers observed several cartons of cigarettes, lighters and cigars in the vehicle and later found the purple gun in the vehicle and the cash stolen from the store in Locklear’s pant pockets.

Locklear was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $150,000 bond.

Maynor was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon along with outstanding warrants from Robeson County for simple assault, communicating threats and assault on a female. He was given a $75,500 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.