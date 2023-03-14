LAURINBURG – Scotland Regional Hospice is currently planning its 28th Camp Spinoza, a grief camp for children. For the first time since 2019, the event will return to its overnight format after switching to a single-day event during the pandemic. The weekend of fun and healing, which takes place each year at Monroe Camp and Retreat Center in Laurel Hill, is offered free of charge to children between the ages of 5 and 13 who have recently experienced the loss of a loved one.

Camp Spinoza is designed to help the children find comfort and healing by sharing their feelings about their loss with others who are dealing with the same emotions. It does this by creating an environment where campers bond over traditional camp activities. The trained counsellors then use those connections to encourage communication between the children.

“Each of the kids that attend Camp Spinoza understand the hurt and pain associated with losing a loved one,” said Tanya Williams, Scotland Regional Hospice director of family services. “The camp offers the opportunity to interact with others who know what they are going through. It’s not about healing over the course of a weekend, but about providing coping tools and building relationships so that the healing can continue once camp has ended.”

This year’s campers will participate in swimming, water games, crafts, a nature walk, campfire songs, and many other outdoor activities. The children will also participate in several guided meditation and communication exercises intended to help them cope with the emotional and psychological pain associated with loss.

“We all grieve differently,” explained Williams. “We all feel differently during the grieving process. We want the kids to leave camp knowing that it is ok to share those feelings – regardless of what those feelings may be. The focus on emotional health has never been more prevalent than it is today. Bottling up emotions associated with grief and loss can lead to a variety of behavioral health issues. Learning to communicate is key and that’s what we hope to accomplish with this program.”

Camp Spinoza will take place on June 3 & 4, 2023. All camp activities are made possible thanks to a generous donation from the Scotland Memorial Foundation. Domino’s Pizza of Laurinburg, Kona Ice of the Sandhills, and the REaCH BETA Club are providing meals and refreshments.

For information on Camp Spinoza and other services provided by the bereavement department at Scotland Regional Hospice, please visit scotlandhospice.org or call 910-276-7176.