LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is warning those in the community about employment scams.

Sheriff Ralph Kersey shared on Facebook that scammers have increased efforts to take advantage of job seekers to get money and steal their identity.

“These employment scammers will post spoofed job postings or contact you about a new job opportunity in exchange for your personal information,” Kersey said in the post. “The Better Business Bureau reported that the frequency of this type of scam increased 23% from 2021 to 2022.”

Kersey shared several tips for residents to protect themselves including researching the job offer and contacting the company directly using the contact information listed on their website; be skeptical of providing personal information before an interview as a legitimate business will not ask you for personal or financial information before hiring you; verify the business is legitimate by checking with the Better Business Bureau and the Secretary of State’s Office; never pay to get the job as a legitimate employer will not require you to pay for employment.

“Do not feel rushed and take your time making a decision about a new employment opportunity,” Kersey said. “Remember, if an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

If you believe you have been a victim of an employment scam call 877-5-NO-SCAM or file a complaint online at https://ncdoj.gov/complaint.